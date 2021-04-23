close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

Meghan wows in casual outfit during latest outing with son Archie

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 23, 2021

Meghan Markle captured attention as she appeared with son Archie in Montecito on Wednesday after her husband Prince Harry returned home from London.

The Pregnant wife of the Duke of Sussex was looking stunning in casual outfit as she was spotted  propping her cute son up on her growing baby bump as she carried his lunch box with her other arm.

The Duchess of Sussex was dressed casually in blue damaged jeans, a black T-shirt, an army green jacket. She wore a pointed-toe and a black face mask.

Meanwhile, her 20-month-old son Archie was looking a little prince in  chic outfit as he  rocked black beanie, a gray sweatshirt, rolled jeans, white Velcro sneakers and a green backpack.

The former 'Suits' actress appeared to be a real star as she  let her locks  cascade  over her shoulders to give a gorgeous look to her personality.

Meghan Markle's latest outing with Archie came a day after her hubby Prince  Harry  returned to Los Angeles after  attending  his grandfather Philip’s funeral.

