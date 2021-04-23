Meghan wows in casual outfit during latest outing with son Archie

Meghan Markle captured attention as she appeared with son Archie in Montecito on Wednesday after her husband Prince Harry returned home from London.



The Pregnant wife of the Duke of Sussex was looking stunning in casual outfit as she was spotted propping her cute son up on her growing baby bump as she carried his lunch box with her other arm.

The Duchess of Sussex was dressed casually in blue damaged jeans, a black T-shirt, an army green jacket. She wore a pointed-toe and a black face mask.

Meanwhile, her 20-month-old son Archie was looking a little prince in chic outfit as he rocked black beanie, a gray sweatshirt, rolled jeans, white Velcro sneakers and a green backpack.

The former 'Suits' actress appeared to be a real star as she let her locks cascade over her shoulders to give a gorgeous look to her personality.

Meghan Markle's latest outing with Archie came a day after her hubby Prince Harry returned to Los Angeles after attending his grandfather Philip’s funeral.