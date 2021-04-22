Hilary Duff to star in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ sequel, called ‘How I Met Your Father’

Hollywood star Hilary Duff came forth with some exciting news for fans, announcing her lead role in her production of hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother’s sequel.

Titled How I Met Your Father, the gender-swapped upcoming Hulu show will feature the Younger star playing the female version of the original’s lead character, Ted Mosby.

Told from a vantage point of view, the show will encircle her character named Sophie telling her son about how she met his father and looking back at their friend group’s adventures and dating frolics from 2021.

The sequel's format will be the same as the original CBS comedy which ran from 2005 to 2014.

In Hulu’s press release, Duff was quoted saying: “As a huge fan of ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby,” referencing Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the co-creators of the new show.

Regarding the writers, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, Duff continued: “Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

The Hilary Duff-produced show has yet to announce a premiere date.