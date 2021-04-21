close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 21, 2021

Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend Gabriella Brooks' comment about his new post drives fans wild

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 21, 2021

Liam Hemsworth showed off his long hair in a new selfie and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks lavished praise over new look of the Aussie golden boy.

The 31-year-old actor shared a photo of himself gazing at the camera with those oh-so-dreamy blue eyes, his long dark blonde locks on show.

"Haircut?" he simply captioned his post.


Liam's post suggests that hairdressers' appointment has become more of a challenge ever since the world went into lockdown and many people have embraced growing out their hair long

Whilst a large number of fans commented some variation of "no" in response to Liam's question, it was girlfriend Gabriella Brooks' comment "Rapunzel," that drove fans wild.

"OH," a fan replied to the gorgeous model with a cheeky smirk emoji.

"My favourite couple," wrote another. "I LOVE YOU BOTH," exclaimed a third in response of the 24-year-old's comment about her beau.

Gabriella Brook previously shared a rare and personal insight into her relationship with her boyfriend Liam and revealed how she stays grounded despite being all loved-up with one of the world's hottest hunks.

Latest News

More From Entertainment