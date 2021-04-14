Demi Lovato on decision to speak candidly on docu-series”: ‘I’m an open book with boundaries’

Singer songwriter Demi Lovato sheds light on her decision to remain “open book with boundaries” for docu-series Dancing With the Devil.



The singer got candid on The Drew Barrymore Show and was quoted saying, "I like to say I'm an open book with boundaries. I do wear my heart on my sleeve but I've also learned how to protect myself from people intruding too much on the personal stuff."

"It's never too late to set a boundary with the world. I learned that. I've continued to set boundaries where it seems like I've talked a lot about my life but I didn't talk about everything."

"That's where my boundary is. There's things I'll never share with the world because no one will benefit from them. And that's okay. That's for me and my treatment team."