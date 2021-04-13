close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 13, 2021

Harry Potter's Afshan Azad aka Padma Patil to become mother

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 13, 2021

Harry Potter star Afshan Azad has revealed the news that she and her husband Nabil Kazi are becoming parents.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the news with her fans.

"The secrets out everyone - I'm going to be a mummy!!," she captioned the post.

"Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet."

According to the star, who played Padma Patil in the film franchise, the baby is due in July.

"Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves!" she continued. "Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers."

Take a look:



