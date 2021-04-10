BTS’s J-Hope touches on family disapproval behind his debut dream

BTS’s J-Hope recently sat down and got candid about his father’s complete disapproval towards his singing and dancing career back in the day.



During a recent live stream J-Hope admitted he would often lie to his father and pretend to study during his secret trainee days. “When I was younger and really into dancing, it happened to be my exam period. I would pretend to study in my room, but I was actually watching dance videos.”

But his lie didn’t hold out for long because his father eventually found out about what he was really planning to do with his life. “I was working really hard on pretending to study and watching dance videos when my dad suddenly came into my room. At the time, I was so surprised. My dad sighed deeply and just left. I remember this memory vividly.”

J-Hope went on to addresses his father’s disapproval prior to seeing his talent. “That’s why I once danced in front of my dad with no music. He told me to dance for him so I poured out my passion by dancing without any music or noise. The only sound you could hear was the sound of my clothing and my breathing. There was a time like that.