The real reason Prince Philip had ‘no desire’ to turn 100 unearthed

The late Prince Philip was always open about not wanting to cross the age of 100 and according to a resurfaced article, he had a number of reasons to stick to his guns down the line.

It all began after the prince consort sat for an interview with The Telegraph back in 2019. At the time he admitted to writer Gyles Brandreth that he had “no desire whatsoever” to live to, or get past the age of 100.

He even admitted that there was no way he could “imagine anything worse” because “bits of me are falling off already.”