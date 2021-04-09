Prince Harry given grave warning by Archbishop of Canterbury

Archbishop of Canterbury said public expects royal family members to be superhuman

The Archbishop of Canterbury has sided with Prince Harry, saying the public becomes unforgiving to royal family members at times.



While speaking to Financial Times, Justice Welby said Harry cannot escape his celebrity status despite quitting the royal family.

“It’s life without parole, isn’t it? If you go back to the 1930s, Edward VIII — he was still a celeb and followed everywhere once he’d abdicated. We expect them to be superhuman," the Archbishop of Canterbury said.

Welby's remarks have come just a few days after he denied Meghan's claims of presiding over their secret backyard wedding three days before their royal nuptials.

He told Italian newspaper La Repubblica, "If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential. It doesn't matter who I'm talking to.

"I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the Duke and Duchess before the wedding. The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false," Welby asserted.