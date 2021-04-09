Miley Cyrus sings Dolly Parton's hit duet Islands In the Stream as tribute to the legend

America's legendary country singer Dolly Parton is known for her long career in music with over 3,000 songs. Recognising her achievements, Netflix threw a star-studded glitzy gathering as a tribute concert - Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute - that streamed on April 7.



The artists who expressed their love for a true country legend include Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, and Yolanda Adams.

It was the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert that honoured the 10-time GRAMMY winner.

The singers, paying respect to the great singer, sang the country queen's greatest hits in the hour-long special hosted by GRAMMY-winning Dolly superfans, Little Big Town.

Pop singer Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes delivered Dolly Parton’s iconic duet with Kenny Rogers —a 1982 classic “Islands In the Stream.”

Miley Cyrus was looking her best glamorous in a black sequined dress. Miley waved to Parton. Legendary Parton, dressed in a black sequined getup, was sitting and smiling in the front row. Cyrus is known to be a part of the Parton family since Dolly is her godmother.

Miley was assisted by producer Mark Ronson who played guitar.

The tribute show was recorded in the run-up to the 2019 Grammys. The show was organised to acknowledge Parton’s ongoing philanthropy.