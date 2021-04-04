John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu celebrates 21st birthday

John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu is celebrating her 21st birthday, his dad announced on social media.

The Hollywood star on Sunday took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter's birthday with a sweet tribute.

Taking to photo sharing app, the "Pulp Fiction" actor shared a previously unseen picture of his daughter who turns 21 this week.

"Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you," Travolta captioned his post.

Jennifer Garner and thousands of other people liked his post while hundreds others wished Ella Bleu on her birthday in the comments section.









