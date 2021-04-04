close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 4, 2021

John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu celebrates 21st birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 04, 2021

John Travolta's daughter  Ella Bleu is celebrating her 21st  birthday, his dad announced on social media.

The Hollywood star   on Sunday took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter's  birthday with a sweet tribute.

Taking to photo sharing app, the "Pulp Fiction" actor shared a previously unseen picture of his daughter who turns 21 this week.

"Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you," Travolta captioned his post.

Jennifer Garner and thousands of other people liked his post while hundreds others wished Ella Bleu on her birthday in the comments section.



