Thu Apr 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 1, 2021

Sofia Vergara’s ex Nick Loeb's final appeal over embryo rights rejected

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 01, 2021

Nick Loeb, who is Sofia Vergara's ex, had his final objections rejected by a Los Angeles court over the rights to use the frozen pre-embryos that they created when they were together.

The two had called it quits in their engagement in May 2014, a year prior to undergoing IVF treatments.

The Modern Family star, who has a son Manolo, later tied the knot with Joe Manganiello in November 2015.

Sofia, in 2017, filed documents hoping to prevent her ex from using the pre-embryos without her written consent.

Earlier last month, the decision was ruled in Sofia’s favour and cited that the “Form Directive” they signed stated that both parties had to be in agreement before doing anything with the embryos.

While Nick had problems with the ruling, his objections were finally rejected this week. 

