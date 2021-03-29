close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 29, 2021

Dwayne Johnson finally unveils ‘Black Adam’ release date

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 29, 2021
Dwayne Johnson finally unveils ‘Black Adam’ release date

Renowned actor Dwayne Johnson has finally taken to social media and announced the official release date for the film Black Adam.

The star announced the news via a video on Instagram that reads, "A disruptive and unstoppable force of a message from the man in black himself. BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” (sic)

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment