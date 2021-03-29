Dwayne Johnson finally unveils ‘Black Adam’ release date

Renowned actor Dwayne Johnson has finally taken to social media and announced the official release date for the film Black Adam.

The star announced the news via a video on Instagram that reads, "A disruptive and unstoppable force of a message from the man in black himself. BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” (sic)

Check it out below:



