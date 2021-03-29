Sharon Osbourne files a lawsuit against CBS after ‘The Talk’ walkout

Sharon Osbourne has decided to pursue legal action against CBS’s The Talk’s for forcing her to quit after defending Piers Morgan.

The report was brought forward by a source close to The Daily Mail and it claims Osbourne intends take the network “all the way” in damage costs.



The total cost of the lawsuit reportedly stands at $2.7 million and even one of Osbourne’s friends confirmed the news when she explained to the publication, "She feels a few suits at CBS have really done for her here. Sharon won't let this go."