Fri Mar 19, 2021
March 20, 2021

Kendall Jenner soars temperature as she flaunts model figure during outing with pals

Kendall Jenner amazed everyone with her stunning looks as she showed off her model figure   during a coffee run with two of her friends after finishing up a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Friday.

The gorgeous model  was seen enjoying the pleasant weather as she spent time hanging out with her pals in front of a cafe.

The 25-year-old supermodel  put on a stylish display in mostly-green outfit during her outing, which included a crewneck sweater that bunched up on her forearms waistline.

The reality star paired her top with a form-fitting athletic leggings that highlighted her sculpted thighs and impressively toned legs.

Kendall Jenner's coffee run comes a day after she was pictured returning to Los Angeles with a male friend after finishing up a trip to an undisclosed location.

