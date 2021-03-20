Kendall Jenner soars temperature as she flaunts model figure during outing with pals

Kendall Jenner amazed everyone with her stunning looks as she showed off her model figure during a coffee run with two of her friends after finishing up a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Friday.

The gorgeous model was seen enjoying the pleasant weather as she spent time hanging out with her pals in front of a cafe.

The 25-year-old supermodel put on a stylish display in mostly-green outfit during her outing, which included a crewneck sweater that bunched up on her forearms waistline.

The reality star paired her top with a form-fitting athletic leggings that highlighted her sculpted thighs and impressively toned legs.

Kendall Jenner's coffee run comes a day after she was pictured returning to Los Angeles with a male friend after finishing up a trip to an undisclosed location.

