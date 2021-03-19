Prince William worried over ‘getting plastered’ on TV by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William is concerned about getting ‘plastered all over American TV’ and is even losing trust in Prince Harry’s confidentiality.

This claim was brought forward by an insider close to the royal family and they detailed the prince’s growing concerns with his brother in great detail.

According to a report by The Sun the source was quoted saying, “There’s a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard.”

To make matters worse, “William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV.”