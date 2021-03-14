Tom Holland to play young James Bond?

Tom Holland seems to have his eye on a certain role that may come up in the future.

Speaking on Heart radio, the Spider-Man star said it "would be a dream come true" if ever given the chance to play James Bond.

He shared that in the event there will be a young James Bond recreation, he will be sure to be there.

"Oh mate, it would be an actual dream come true," Holland, 24, said.

"I've got to remind myself that I'm lucky enough as it is. Spider-Man is an absolute delight and privilege to play, but you know, should they want to do a younger James Bond you best believe I would be there.

"It is what it is, we'll have to wait and see," he added.