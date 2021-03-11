Australian TV host makes erroneous blunder: ‘Prince Philip moved to jail!'

An Australian TV presenter recently made the entire nation chuckle over her mistake on live TV regarding Prince Philip being moved to jail.

The incident occurred during a live feed for the Today programme hosted by Ally Langdon.

According to a report by Express, she claimed, “[The Queen] must be saddened by [the interview] too. Prince Andrew, this, and of course her husband is in jail…”

No sooner did the words escape her mouth did she grow red in embarrassment and clarify, “hospital, let’s go with the hospital.”