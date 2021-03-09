Meghan Markle, Prince Harry paid a hefty price for interview with Oprah Winfrey?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry charged a hefty sum to detail their anguish with Oprah Winfrey?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rocked the royal family with their hard-hitting claims during bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey.



While it is known that the CBS TV network paid a whopping sum of $7 million to air the interview, Harry and Meghan's remuneration for the chat is unknown.

According to Page Six, the couple did not charge a single penny to sit and detail their anguish with Winfrey.



This was confirmed by Harry at the start of the interview when he said that they didn’t receive payment to sit down with the famed host.

Harry even went on to reveal that the British royal family cut him off financially and that the Netflix and Spotify deals were not part of his plans.