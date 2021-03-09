Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's interview escalates calls of monarchy's abolition

Following the release of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, aired on CBS, social media was enraged.



The internet was riled up not about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but about but the British monarchy against which the couple had made several startling revelations.

After the release, calls to #AbolishTheMonarchy escalated as support for Meghan grew when she revealed there were concerns in the Palace about the colour of her son Archie’s skin.

A Twitter user wrote: “Diana had the final say over that evil family. She protected her baby. #TeamMeghan #AbolishTheMonarchy.”

“People waking up today just realising that the British Monarchy is a classist, racist institution? Ok. Sure. #AbolishTheMonarchy,” wrote another.

“Black is Beautiful — Tyler Perry offered Harry and Meghan his home & security when the royal family wouldn’t. Oprah allowed them to tell their story when the royal family wouldn’t. A Black man gave them a home. A Black woman gave them a platform #AbolishTheMonarchy,” wrote one user.



