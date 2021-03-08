BLACKPINK’s Rose unveils the debut date for ‘On The Ground’ debut single

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BLACKPINK’s Rose has fans on the edge of their seats with her upcoming debut date for a new single titled On The Ground.
The singer announced the news on her official Instagram page and even featured a snip bit from her teaser.
A day earlier the singer even shared a 15 second teaser for the same song and within 24 hours it already surpassed 6+ million views.