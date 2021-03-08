BLACKPINK’s Rose unveils the debut date for ‘On The Ground’ debut single

BLACKPINK’s Rose has fans on the edge of their seats with her upcoming debut date for a new single titled On The Ground.



The singer announced the news on her official Instagram page and even featured a snip bit from her teaser.

Check it out below:

A day earlier the singer even shared a 15 second teaser for the same song and within 24 hours it already surpassed 6+ million views.









