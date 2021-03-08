close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 8, 2021

BLACKPINK’s Rose unveils the debut date for ‘On The Ground’ debut single

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 08, 2021
BLACKPINK’s Rose unveils the debut date for ‘On The Ground’ debut single

BLACKPINK’s Rose has fans on the edge of their seats with her upcoming debut date for a new single titled On The Ground.

The singer announced the news on her official Instagram page and even featured a snip bit from her teaser.

Check it out below:

A day earlier the singer even shared a 15 second teaser for the same song and within 24 hours it already surpassed 6+ million views.



Latest News

More From Entertainment