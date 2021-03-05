Oprah ‘livid’ over Prince Harry’s ‘cheap’ interview to James Corden

Oprah takes a swing at Prince Harry for agreeing to a tell-all interview with James Corden just days before the airing of her tell-all.



Paper’s Late Editor Benjamin Butterworth brought this claim forward and during his interview with Express UK he claimed, “I think they were desperate to get their story out there. Anyone that saw James Corden and Prince Harry on Friday, first of all, Oprah must have been livid that he'd already given the line of why he quit the Royals to James Corden so she's not got that as an exclusive.”

“So she's wasted a couple of million there but I just find it utterly extraordinary how a couple that are so rich and have had such a high position in life as the Duke and Duchess can manage to make themselves appear so cheap.”

