Film star Ejaz Durrani passes away at the age of 88

Pakistani film star Ejaz Durrani passed away in Lahore after battling an illness for an extensive period. He was 88.

With almost 150 hit films in his record, the husband of late pop icon Noor Jehan, is being fondly remembered by his fans and industry insiders for his unmatched contribution to Pakistani cinema.

Following his tragic demise, the Heer Ranjha actor’s granddaughter and famed makeup artist, Natasha Ali penned a heartfelt note for him on her Instagram.

“Beloved father, husband , son , brother , uncle , grandfather , friend & human Ejaz Durrani has left us today to rest peacefully in the heavens, still the most handsome man & furthermore an outstanding human being. You did more for your family, friends & those in need than anyone I know. What a life lived,” she wrote, sharing a photo of her departed grandfather.

“It breaks our heart to say goodbye but we find solace in the fact that we shall carry your legacy of goodness,kindness & quiet bravery forth for you. Because you always taught us that being kind & doing the right thing was always the most important thing in life.”

“This is how I shall always remember you handsome , radiant with that irresistible smile. I love you Nana. I request you all to pray for his soul today and everyday, till we meet again,” she concluded.