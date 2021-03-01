‘Ertugrul’ stars Engin Altan, Osman Soykut, Nurettin’s unseen photo wins the internet

Turkish star Osman Soykut posted a never-before-seen adorable picture with Dirilis: Ertugrul actors Engin Altan Duzyatan, Nurettin Sönmez, Cengiz Coskun and Cavit Çetin Güner on Instagram and the photo has taken the internet by storm.



Osman, who is an avid social media user, portrays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

He turned to Instagram on Monday and shared the photo without any caption.

The actor also did not mention when and where the picture was taken.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Engin Altan portrays titular role in the drama while Nurettin Sönmez as (Bamsi), Cengiz Coskun (Turgut Alp) and Cavit Çetin Güner (Dogan Alp), the warriors of ‘Ertugrul’.