Fri Feb 26, 2021
February 26, 2021

Emma Watson's manager sets the record straight after retirement rumours swirl online

Fri, Feb 26, 2021

Emma Watson's retirement rumours left fans in shock

Emma Watson is not hanging up her acting career anytime soon, as confirmed by her manager.

The Harry Potter star is only dedicating her time to fiance Leo Robinton, and will be back on screen really soon, her agent Jason Weinberg said.

Setting the record straight, Weinberg told Entertainment Weekly that Watson is only on a hiatus.

"Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't," he revealed.

Although, Watson's Instagram account is not active like most celebrities, she still has 60 million followers. 

"Emma's official Instagram page is currently dormant and is not being updated," the account bio's reads.

