February 24, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 24, 2021

Meghan and Harry to come out all guns blazing against royal family in Oprah Winfrey chat

'There is a lot of tension between Meghan and Harry and the royal family,' revealed an insider 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will open a can of worms while laying bare the tension that exist within royal family during their highly-anticipated conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

A source told E!News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be "speaking their truth" after their dramatic exit from the monarchy.

"There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family," the insider said. "The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all."

According to the source, their sit-down will be "very candid" because they've "officially been released" from their royal duties.

"They are going to touch on a lot of how mental health came into play and how it affected them," the tipster added.

Shedding light on how Prince William and Harry are with each other, the insider admitted it's "still a very tense situation," adding that "Harry and William are on two different paths."

