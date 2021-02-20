close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 20, 2021

Prince Harry under isolation in case he has to dash back to UK for Prince Philip

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 20, 2021

After his grandfather Prince Philip’s hospitalization, Prince Harry has reportedly put himself under isolation.

Mirror Online reported that the Duke of Sussex has already made emergency travel arrangements to fly to the UK in case an emergency occurs regarding to the Duke of Edinburgh’s health.

It was further revealed that the duke is being regularly informed about the 99-year-old royal family member’s health.

A source told the outlet: “Harry is of course concerned for his grandfather’s welfare and is being kept regularly informed on his condition. He has chosen to stay in case he is required to return to the UK at short notice.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment