Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey cast in 'The Last of Us' TV series

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, best known for their roles in Game Of Thrones, will feature in HBO adaption of hit video game The Last Of Us, according to BBC.

The publication reported that the actors would play main characters Joel and Ellie - who are tasked with escaping a pandemic in post-apocalyptic America.

The game is being adapted by Chernobyl's Craig Mazin alongside the game's creator Neil Druckmann.



