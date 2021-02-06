close
Sat Feb 06, 2021
February 6, 2021

Chadwick Boseman makes SAG Awards history with four major nods

Sat, Feb 06, 2021

Late American actor Chadwick Boseman has made history after he was nominated for four Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021.

The Black Panther star led the nominations of the SAG Awards with his multiple nods for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom as well as Da 5 Bloods.

The deceased actor landed a nomination in the male lead actor category for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the male supporting actor category for the Spike Lee-directorial as well as the ensemble category of both the films.

Boseman was also nominated for Best Actor in a Drama for the Golden Globes this year as well.

Earlier, he posthumously received the Actor Tribute Award at the IFP Gotham Awards as well, which was accepted by his widow Simone Ledward on his behalf.

Accepting the award, Ledward tearfully remembered her late husband: "As an artist, an actor and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth. He is the most honest person I've ever met. Because he didn't just stop at speaking the truth, he actively searched for it—in himself, in those around him and in the moment."

