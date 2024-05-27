Bruce Springsteen, postpones more shows 'due to vocal issues'

Bruce Springsteen postpones concert

Bruce Springsteen has further forwarded the dates for two more upcoming shows, after postponing a concert in Marseilles on Saturday.



The music icon, who also rescheduled a bunch of shows last year, had to follow the doctor’s instructions and hold off the performances.

The 74-year-old announced the news on Instagram in a post on Sunday, that his European tour will be back on track on June 12 in Madrid.

“Following yesterday’s postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days,” the longtime entertainer, who also won an award at the 2024 Ivor Novello Awards this month, captioned the post.

The caption added, “With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3).”

“New dates for these shows will be announced shortly,” the message confirmed, and that “those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase.'

“Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan,” the captioned continued.



