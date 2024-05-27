Jennifer Lopez sends warning amid Ben Affleck marriage drama

Jennifer Lopez sends a message out with photoshoot

Jennifer Lopez made fans believe she is sending out a warning amid her ongoing issues in marriage with Ben Affleck.



The diva posed in front of a billboard reading Don’t F With JLo on Friday, May 24, promoting her recently got-out Netflix movie, Atlas.

Because of the timing of her shoot and her ongoing Ben Affleck-marriage-drama, fans rushed to interpret a shady meaning of the message.

Previously, according to Us Weekly, the actress avoided questions around her marriage to Affleck during the press tour for the Brad Peyton-directed sci-fi film.

On Wednesday, May 22, her co-star Simu Liu interrupted and ended the interview when the songstress was asked about the rumours directly.

“OK, we’re not doing that,” he said. “Thank you so much, guys. We really appreciate it.”

Lopez added, “You know better than that.”

Affleck has been notably missing from Lopez's press tour, including the movie's premiere.

Nonetheless, the actor's current project could account for his lack of press appearances: the follow-up to 2016's The Accountant.

Both Lopez and Affleck have been seen wearing their wedding bands recently, despite the fact that Affleck seemed to purposefully hide his left hand inside his sweatshirt during an outing last week after being pictured last week without his wedding band.