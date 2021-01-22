Gigi Hadid reveals name of her four-month daughter

US supermodel Gigi Hadid has finally disclosed the name of her four-month daughter, she welcomed with her beau Zayn Malik in September.



Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik have named their daughter ‘Khai’ and the supermodel has also changed her Instagram bio with it.

Gigi’s Instagram bio reads: “Khai’s mom”.

The 25-year-old unveiled the name of her first child on the same day she turned four months old on Thursday.

Earlier, in her Insta story, Gigi shared a sweet photo of herself with daughter Khai and captioned it, 'my girl. 4 months & THE BEST KID.'

In the adorable picture, only cheek and one arm of the youngster was visible.

The celebrity couple has not yet revealed the face of their baby girl.