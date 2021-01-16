Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked for dooming royal family: 'Catastrophic'!

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have sown seeds of potential catastrophe for the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being attacked for inking commercial deals, that have put the future of British monarchy at stake.



According to royal biographer Duncan Larcombe, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are responsible for carrying out "the biggest royal sellout in the history of the family."



"A year ago Harry and Meghan were saying they want privacy and to bring their child up in peace - Codswallop! We now know what it is. The evidence is there. It was the biggest royal sellout in the history of the family," Larcombe said.

The royal expert added, "What Harry and Meghan have done over the past 12 months is sow seeds which will spell potential catastrophe to the royal family.

"When 50 million people are watching Harry’s chat about organic yoghurt or whatever it is that he wants to promote, and 5,000 people are watching his brother - Prince William, the future King - do a royal engagement, opening a supermarket in Hemel Hempstead or whatever - that is when it becomes a problem," Larcombe lashed out.