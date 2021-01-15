Kim Kardashian and Kanye West won't live together again?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are reportedly undergoing 'marriage counselling', are in no hurry to formalise a divorce but will live apart from each other, according to new report.

The 'Keeping Up With the 'Kardashians' beauty is reportedly focusing on a life without her rapper husband, but she's not hurry to divorce him.

The 40-year -old reality star and her husband, 43, are 'at peace' with each other but there is only a slim chance that the celebrity couple will ever live together again.



A source has told E! News the 'KUWTK' beauty 'wants to feel at peace going into this new chapter of her life and is focused on herself and her children,' adding that 'Kim wants to feel strong mentally and physically.

The source continued: "Kim and Kanye have no bad blood and they are very cordial. He's focusing on his world and she is focusing on her world."



Kim Kardashian is focusing on four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm - and having support from her sisters as they are fully aware of the situation .