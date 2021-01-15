close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 15, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West won't live together again?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 15, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are  reportedly undergoing 'marriage counselling', are in no hurry to formalise a divorce but will  live apart from each other, according to new report.

The 'Keeping Up With the 'Kardashians' beauty is reportedly focusing on a life without her rapper husband, but she's not hurry to  divorce  him.

The 40-year -old  reality star  and her husband, 43, are 'at peace' with each other but there is only a slim chance that the celebrity couple will ever live together again.

A source has told E! News   the 'KUWTK' beauty  'wants to feel at peace going into this new chapter of her life and is focused on herself and her children,' adding that   'Kim wants to feel strong mentally and physically. 

The source continued: "Kim and Kanye have no bad blood and they are very cordial. He's focusing on his world and she is focusing on her world."

Kim Kardashian is  focusing on four children - North, Saint, Chicago,  and Psalm - and having support from her sisters as they  are fully  aware of the situation .

