Justin Bieber shares meaningful post: 'Being self aware is cool but being God aware changes everything'

Justin Bieber has received massive applause from fans as he shared a meaningful post on social media, urging people to focus on 'the creator'.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Canadian singer uploaded an image of heartfelt message, which reads: 'Being self aware is cool but being God aware changes everything."

In the message, The 'Yummy' singer tried to create awareness about the blessings of God: "You see the mountains and the sky? Can you do that? The cameras humans make cant even begin to capture a sunset."

The Hailey's husband also wrote a caption alongside the image: "Try taking the focus off of you today and focusing on the creator. Watch your perspective switch."

On Wednesday, Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey visited celebrity brow expert and the founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, Anastasia Soare, for a little pampering session.



Justin Bieber's latest post has garnered massive likes from his followers as they were quick to respond the singer's message and dropped their words and heart emojis in the comment section.