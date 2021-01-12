Selena Gomez recalls her ‘Rare’ album masterpiece: ‘So much happened’

Selena Gomez recently reminisced over the release of her Rare album nearly a year following its release.

The singer took to Instagram Stories to reminisce over the release and admitted, “Can’t believe it’s been a year since Rare was released so much has happened but wanted to let you know I love you guys.”

Rare is one album that Gomez holds close to her heart. During her previous interview at the Teen Vogue Summit the singer had admitted, "The whole theme of my last album was a lot of self-discovery, a lot of being OK, being alone and being vulnerable, being OK with not looking like everything else, like everyone else. And I think for me, there's so much that I want my brand [Rare Beauty] to feel like."

