Sun Jan 10, 2021
January 11, 2021

Throwback:When Mariah Carey said three 'nice things' about Eminem

Mon, Jan 11, 2021

Eminem and Nick Cannon have dissed each other  in their songs during  the last few years.

 Em and Cannon’s feud spans more than a decade. The issues between them largely stemmed from Cannon’s relationship with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, who Em has dissed on multiple occasions.

Em fans are circulating a clip of Mariah's interview in which she was asked to "say three nice things about Eminem".

Instead of speaking about Eminem, the singer started praising M&M 's chocolate, leaving the audience in fits.


