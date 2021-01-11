Throwback:When Mariah Carey said three 'nice things' about Eminem

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Eminem and Nick Cannon have dissed each other in their songs during the last few years.
Em and Cannon’s feud spans more than a decade. The issues between them largely stemmed from Cannon’s relationship with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, who Em has dissed on multiple occasions.
Em fans are circulating a clip of Mariah's interview in which she was asked to "say three nice things about Eminem".
Instead of speaking about Eminem, the singer started praising M&M 's chocolate, leaving the audience in fits.