Blake Shelton subtly claps back at trolls after ‘Minimum Wage’ outrage

Award-winning country singer Blake Shelton had landed in hot water earlier after the release of his song, Minimum Wage.



And now, the singer has responded to the backlash that he received through a subtle way by thanking fellow artists who came forth to defend him.

“When your fans, @RonnieDunn and @sammyhagar have your back it's gonna be a good year. Bring it on, 2021," he tweeted.

Ronnie Dunn had turned to social media earlier to defend Shelton in a lengthy post. "The 'beef' is yet another of those misguided social issue (cultural scams) that are concocted to further divide this country," wrote the Brooks & Dunn member.

"Now, they want to attack country singers for being successful. I slept on a mattress on the floor in a musician friend's spare bedroom and played BEER JOINTS / DIVE BARS for years before I ever made a $100. Most country singers pay dues and go through things to become successful that no sane human being would,” added Dunn.

For the unversed, Shelton’s new track was labelled ‘tone-deaf’ by netizens soon after its music video was shared by the singer during his virtual appearance on NBC’s New Year’s Eve special.

As per country music blog Taste of Country, the track is about Shelton and his fiancée, Gwen Stefani.

After the track saw the light of days, social media users started blasting the singer for one line of the song in particular, that went: "Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage."

Commenting on that, one user wrote: "A mega-millionaire romanticizing minimum wage is peak 2020.”

“I’m sure his intentions were good with that song ‘minimum wage’, but comparing love to monday and minimum wage is a bit tone def considering the state our country is in. Lost job and wages. Some people are living off of minimum wage,” said another user.