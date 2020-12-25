'Dirilis:Ertugru': When Goncagul Hatun posed for a picture with Halime Sultan

Goncagul is a popular character from the second season of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

The role was played by Zeynep Kızıltan who rose to international fame with her negative role in the historical drama.

The Ankara-based actress essayed the role of Goncagül and won hearts with her outstanding acting skills.

Zeynep plays the daughter of Gumestekin in the season two of the TV series which tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of Ottoman Empire.

The actress, while filming for the TV series grew quite fond of co-actress Esra Bilgic who played the wife of Ertugrul.

A look at her Instagram account shows a picture which Zeynep shared with the Halime Hatun actress after the second season started airing.



