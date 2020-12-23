close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 23, 2020

Angelina Jolie dazzles in stylish outfit as she steps out for Christmas shopping with daughter

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 23, 2020

Actress Angelina Jolie looked gorgeous in  a heavy coat as she stepped out for last minute Christmas shopping with her dearest daughter Zahara in  Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 'Maleficent' star rocked a black winter coat  and  face  mask while popping in and out of the shops during  Christmas shopping.

The Hollywood superstar  soared the temperature with her warm appearance in the brisk  weather sporting a long black duster paired with leather boots. 

The Oscar-winner  also carried a chic purse across her shoulder and tied back her locks into a loose ponytail to give a perfect look to her ever shining personality.

The 45-year-old  gave a touch of flair to her otherwise monochrome ensemble with a polka dot scarf fashioned into a face mask. 

Jolie's 15-year-old daughter Zahara was looking equally stunning as she wore a navy blue sweater with a tie-dyed design paired with black slacks and white trainers.

Angelina Jolie shares  Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

