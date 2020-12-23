Angelina Jolie dazzles in stylish outfit as she steps out for Christmas shopping with daughter

Actress Angelina Jolie looked gorgeous in a heavy coat as she stepped out for last minute Christmas shopping with her dearest daughter Zahara in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 'Maleficent' star rocked a black winter coat and face mask while popping in and out of the shops during Christmas shopping.

The Hollywood superstar soared the temperature with her warm appearance in the brisk weather sporting a long black duster paired with leather boots.



The Oscar-winner also carried a chic purse across her shoulder and tied back her locks into a loose ponytail to give a perfect look to her ever shining personality.

The 45-year-old gave a touch of flair to her otherwise monochrome ensemble with a polka dot scarf fashioned into a face mask.

Jolie's 15-year-old daughter Zahara was looking equally stunning as she wore a navy blue sweater with a tie-dyed design paired with black slacks and white trainers.

Angelina Jolie shares Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.