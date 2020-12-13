Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may ‘disenchant’ public with money exploits: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry risk ‘disenchanting’ the public with their public outcries over money and financial exploits according to an expert.



This claim was brought forward by royal expert Bob Morris during one of her interviews with Express.UK.

He began by saying, "I think the public would be perhaps disenchanted if they Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sought to use a particularly royal form of celebrity to gain an income. This is while they are not actually undertaking any royal duties."

"I imagine the Palace would be concerned if there appeared to be any political partisanship that they undertook. They would be concerned if, in any way, they appear to be exploiting the royal connection for purely personal gain.”

"They have withdrawn from that, understandably we would expect them to behave very honourably. The question is whether they find themselves in difficulties financially and whether they would try to trade on their connection, in a way that tries to freeload off their name."

However, as of now "It is very difficult to say what their future holds as they are still exploring their options. But I imagine they will gradually fade into the background.”