Lily Allen’s bombshell revelation about abusive relationship after abortions

Lily Allen has once again dropped bombshell about her past abusive relationship with one of her exes.

The singer, who did not name the former partner, made this shocking revelation during the latest episode of her podcast Miss Me? in which she appears alongside pal Miquita Oliver.

Smile crooner said, “It was somebody I was in a relationship with and would accuse me of having poor hygiene and I don't think that it was real.”

“It was like a form of bullying and abuse, it was a horrible one,” noted the 40-year-old.

Lily continued, “And as bullying forms of abuse go, it's a really horrible one.”

English musician however pointed out that the accusation made by her former partner was done on purpose to make her feel “self-conscious” and bad about herself.

Interestingly, Lily now understood that he used to do all of this to assert his control over her.

“I don't think I've brushed my hair in any relationship. I just don't brush my hair full stop,” added the singer and songwriter.

Earlier this month, Lily who split from Stranger Things actor David Harbour, confessed on her podcast about her several abortions with co-host Miquita.

While addressing the topic of contraception, the Not Fair singer reflected, “I just remember I have an IUD [contraceptive coil] now.”

“I think I'm on my third maybe fourth and I just remember before that it was a complete disaster area,” she mentioned.

Lily added, “I'd get pregnant all the time all the time.”