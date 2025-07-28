Olivia Munn ex Aaron Rodgers gives glimpse into married life

Aaron Rodgers revealed he tied the knot with Brittani around a month ago

Aaron Rodgers shares what it’s like to get married to your ‘the One’.

Previously, he had revealed that he was in a relationship with a woman named Brittani.

Just around a month before, Rodgers made marriage announcement with the same girl.

During his interview with Sports Illustrated July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback admitted to being in the honeymoon phase with her.

“When you meet the right one, and you’re with the right one, your world changes in a second,” he elaborated. “To have that person who loves you unconditionally behind the scenes, there’s no better feeling in the world.”

“I’ve got the most incredible wife,” he gushed about her. “I just really love her and I’m so grateful to have her by my side at the end. When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you could do anything.”

For the unversed, Rodgers has been extremely protective of the privacy of his latest relationship as his previous failed relationships with Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodly were constantly in public eye.

He had even blasted people criticizing him for keeping his wife’s identity private.

“It’s a sick society isn’t it?” the NFL player retorted during his appearance June 24 on The Pat McAfee show. “I lived in the public eye for 20 years. I had a public relationship. How did that work out?”