Johnny Depp teases his depiction of 'Mr. Hyde' in graphic novel, fans say 'he's back'

Johnny Depp represent 'Mr. Hyde' from Robert Louis Stevenson's novel

Johnny Depp is back with a bang.

The 62-year-old Hollywood icon has just dropped the glimpse of his darkest character ever leaving fans flabbergasted.

Taking it to his Instagram, Depp shared a video in which he can be seen creating the magic of Robert Louis Stevenson’s renowned character Mr. Hyde for a graphic novel, created by Ridley Scott.

Johnny confessed that stepping into the world of Stevenson while being welcomed into Scott’s vision was pure "madness".

He opened, “When I was a boy, I carried a little, leather book of DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE in my back pocket everywhere I went…”

“To step into the world of Robert Louis Stevenson, to be welcomed into Ridley Scott’s vision… and to explore this character—it’s madness and magic! Hope you folks like it…”

Fans are completely stunned seeing their favorite star bringing the childhood memories in a visual form.

One of them wrote, “Only you @johnnydepp can always make insanity look so fun!!!! Can’t wait for this.”

Meanwhile, another fan simply commented, “He’s back.”

Hyde is new graphic novel based on Stevenson’s Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Created by Mechanical Cake CEO Jesse Negron, the story explores the life of Mr. Hyde after prevailing over his alter ego, Dr. Jekyll.