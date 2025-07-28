Nicola Coughlan feels honoured to lead the next ‘I Am’ series

Nicola Coughlan has recently expressed her elation over joining the BAFTA-winning female-led drama anthology series, I Am.

The two-part I Am Helen will be led by Nicola, who will star opposite Gangs of London star Joe Cole.

Written and directed by BAFTA-winning movie-maker Dominic Savage, he always developed the stories in creative collaboration with its leading actors, and this time, I Am Helen is going to be with the Bridgerton star.

“It’s an absolute honour to be part of telling the next ‘I Am…’ story alongside Dominic, a singular talent and a storyteller deeply committed to exploring the breadth of the female experience,” said the 38-year-old in a press statement.

Nicola noted, “To follow in the footsteps of the brilliant women who’ve collaborated with him on this series feels truly surreal, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be embarking on this journey.”

Producers Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee of Me+You Productions praised the director and the actress for the collaboration.

“It’s a genuine privilege to continue our creative relationship with Dominic, one of the most brilliant and uniquely talented movie-makers today and to be working with Nicola, one of the standout performers of her generation,” stated the production company.

They added, “Their collaboration on this two-part instalment of ‘I Am’ promises to be something truly special, and we’re deeply grateful to Channel 4 for their continued support and belief in this powerful series.”

Meanwhile, I Am Helen will air on Channel 4.