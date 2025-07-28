Molly Mae Hague hits back at trolls in emotional vlog

Molly Mae Hague has emotionally addressed the recent backlash she's received, as critics once again accuse the millionaire influencer of being 'out of touch.'

The 26-year-old former Love Island star and successful businesswoman has faced mounting criticism in recent weeks.

Many have taken issue with her repeated complaints, particularly her remark that she hadn't done 'one thing all summer' despite travelling to several luxury getaways.

She also drew negative attention for expressing dissatisfaction over a recent £86,000 motorhome holiday.

Adding fuel to the fire, Molly-Mae's sister, Zoe Hague, has also been labelled 'tone deal' after revealing she cut her trip to Bali short fleeing to Dubai within 48 hours because the destination did not meet her expectations.

In her latest YouTube vlog, Molly-Mae admitted that while she 'does not care' about the online uproar, she now feels 'scared' to speak about anything that could be deemed controversial.

During the video, she opened up about her challenges with motherhood and gave fans an update on her relationship with partner Tommy Fury, who is also 26.

Filming herself in the car with their two-year-old daughter Bambi in the backseat, she shared: 'I am trying so so hard to stay positive but, I feel like I need to keep my camera running all day so you can see like every single thing, Bambi is a huge problem, she screams I can't even get like socks and shoes on.'

'I do not care who tells me I am out of touch with reality or all this stuff that's going on TikTok at the minute, I don't care I am not going to not talk about it.'