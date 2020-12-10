Queen Elizabeth in fits of laughter after opening Meghan Markle's Christmas gift

Meghan Markle knocked it out of the park at her first royal Christmas only

Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family has an age-old tradition to gather and celebrate Christmas together at the Sandrigham estate.



As royal custom dictates, every member of the family gives joke presents to each other, a night before Christmas.

However, when Meghan Markle gave her present to the Queen, she could not resist bursting out in laughter.

The Duchess of Sussex knocked it out of the park at her first royal Christmas only, leaving the monarch amused when she gave her a singing toy hamster!

This was before she even tied the knot to Prince Harry, and for her to gel in with the customs quite well, left everyone majorly impressed.

The Daily Star quoted the Queen as saying, "It can keep my dogs company.”

A source revealed, “Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty. It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy.”