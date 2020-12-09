Queen, Prince Philip 'delighted' to hear news of Zara, Mike Tindall expecting third child

The Queen and Prince Philip are "delighted" to hear the news that Zara and Mike Tindall are expecting their third child.

A spokesperson at the Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are aware and delighted."

Mike, who was a former rugby player, had made the major announcement in the latest episode of the podcast he co-hosts, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

The couple already has two daughters Mia (6) and Leena (2).

"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week - third Tindall on its way," he said.

"We haven't told Mia yet because we knew she would tell everyone at school. Now that we've gone through the scan, yes of course we'll tell her.

"She'll be happy about it, she's been requesting another sister or brother, so we've hopefully fulfilled that role for her. She just wants something different now. Lena's growing up - she's two-and-a-half now - she wants something younger to play with and dress up!"