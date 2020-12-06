Priyanka Chopra wins hearts with jaw-dropping snap

Famed actress Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in anything and everything and her most recent post on Instagram proved just that.

On the photo-sharing site she posted a gorgeous snap of herself, blessing her fans' feed.

In the photo the Quantico star can be seen rocking some beautiful waves along with a natural face and a peachy pout.

It appears that she is wearing what looks like a white, fuzzy bathrobe, adding to the relaxed vibe.

Fans couldn't help but sing praises of her.

Priyanka recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with singing sensation Nick Jones with an adorable post on Instagram.

Her latest project is romantic drama film named Text for You co-starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

