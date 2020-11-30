Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘abandoned’ by royals after devastating miscarriage

The British royal family has been facing the wrath for ‘abandoning’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, especially in light of their recent loss.

Royal editor of Daily Mirror, Russell Myers said that the Buckingham Palace made a ‘huge mistake’ by abandoning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the latter suffered through a miscarriage.

Describing the palace’s response to the couple’s loss, talkRadio host Kevin O’Sullivan said it was “sulky” and “strange.”

"When the palace released their statement, they neglected to note that Meghan had decided not to make it a deeply personal matter. She decided to share it with the world. They were wrong on that,” he said.

Myers joined the conversation and said: "This is a huge, huge missed opportunity for the Royal Family.”

"They should have backed her to the hilt on this. They should have made public statements on this saying this is a really brave and honest thing to do. It would have potentially mended some of the cracks in the relationship that we have been talking about for months and months now, that are obviously there and still very raw,” he went on to say.

"I thought the response was very stuffy, to be honest. We understood that Meghan and Harry spoke to senior members of the Royal Family about the miscarriage. We don't know who but you can determine it was Charles, William or maybe the Queen,” he continued.

"This was a massive missed opportunity. The palace could have got out front and centre on this and it would have been more of a conversation. It wouldn't just be Meghan out on her own,” he added.

“Harry and Meghan - the whole view of them being outsiders is only further entrenched when they don't get supported like this, unfortunately. In certain quarters of the palace, there are people at odds with Harry and Meghan's approach by saying they wanted privacy and then they are doing an op-ed in the New York Times,” he said.

"But I think it was a bit of a sad, missed opportunity and they haven't covered themselves in glory. They should have said they stand shoulder to shoulder with her, and she is very brave.”

"One must wonder how big those cracks are in the relationship where they can't even do that,” he added.