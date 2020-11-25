Miley Cyrus went sober over terror of landing in an early grave: ‘We’ve lost so many’

Miley Cyrus has always been an open book and just recently, the singer chose to dive deep into her motivation behind choosing a life of sobriety.



She explained to Apple Music's New Music Daily, “A fear of death is instinctual... 27 to me was a year that I really had to protect myself. That actually really made me want to get sober because we’ve lost so many icons at 27. It’s a very pivotal time."

"You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn’t handle their own power and their own energy and their own force… It’s an energy.”

She concluded by saying, "I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been [expletive] sober’… I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober and I feel like I really accepted that time. One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious’. So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’"